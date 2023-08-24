Related to this story
Olivia Garrett has joined New College Institute as director of institutional advancement.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
A Stanleytown man is in jail after a Collinsville woman was stabbed in the back.
It was supposed to be a “trip of a lifetime” – a 12-day, land-and-sea journey in Alaska. Instead, it was a travel nightmare that had them home…
A judge sentenced a Martinsville man to serve six years in prison for attempted murder after shooting at, and striking, an occupied vehicle.