Jun 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 This document is an 1817 copy of a 1792 plan for the Town of Martinsville. The original document is still at the court house, but is not in good condition. MONIQUE HOLLAND PHOTOS, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN This collection of documents has been set aside to become a collection to be preserved through a grant from the CCRP. Related to this story Most Popular Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr… Police looking for missing Martinsville man Austin Mabry, a Martinsville man reported missing, is also wanted by police. Caskets galore: Henry Co. natives open casket and flower shop Two Henry County natives who left and returned have now opened a business to help serve community members while they go through what may be on… Longwood / New College Institute graduates announced Seventeen students recently graduated and completed programs through Longwood University at New College Institute (NCI). Two die in Bassett crash; child seriously injured A two-vehicle crash in Bassett Sunday afternoon has resulted in the deaths of two women and caused serious injury to a juvenile.