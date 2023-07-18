Jul 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Magna Vista sophomore Baylie Coleman (right) celebrates with teammates Ava Walker (right) and Jennifer Ruiz (center) following a goal this season. CARA COOPER, BULLETIN Magna Vista sophomore Baylie Coleman was named First Team All-Piedmont District and First Team All-Region 3D this spring. RICKY DAWSON, BULLETIN Related to this story Most Popular Plans underway for a $10 million Holiday Inn Express on Commonwealth Boulevard Hotel developer says the project is driven by demand for hotel rooms in Martinsville and changes the city has made along Commonwealth Boulevard. Brightspeed not so bright in Patrick County Brightspeed, a telephone service provider in Patrick County, received considerable criticism at the Patrick County Board of Supervisors meetin… Attempted murder charge dismissed and then refiled A Henry County man, who police say nearly decapitated a woman, was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday, but on Monday multiple charges includin… Break-in at ice cream shop: school memorabilia stolen A break-in occurred at Livy’s ice cream shop Friday morning and school memorabilia was taken by what appeared to be juveniles who had gained e… Body of missing man identified Police say the body discovered in the crawl space of a home has been positively identified as that of a missing Collinsville man.