Aug 5, 2023 32 min ago 0 1 of 4 AP FILE Delaney Goodwin Rommaann Related to this story Most Popular Undercover drug operation results in 100 charges against 34 people An undisclosed amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized during the operation, authorities said. Driver in fatal high speed crash to serve 4 months A former Magna Vista High School student was sentenced to an active prison term of four months on Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court. Police: NC doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park Police have charged the father of her child — John Michael Powell, 35, of Newport News, Va. — with first-degree murder. Police investigating murder-suicide involving father and son The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred in the Axton community late Sunday afternoon. Martinsville man charged with attempted first degree murder A Martinsville man is in jail for allegedly trying to kill the mother of his child.