Aug 8, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 SaVida Health is located at 1 E. Market St. in Martinsville. MONIQUE HOLLAND, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN Patient treatment room at SaVida Health. Related to this story Most Popular Undercover drug operation results in 100 charges against 34 people An undisclosed amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized during the operation, authorities said. Sinkhole appears in uptown A building appears to have sustained structural damage by a large sinkhole at 121 E. Main St. in uptown Martinsville. Driver in fatal high speed crash to serve 4 months A former Magna Vista High School student was sentenced to an active prison term of four months on Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court. SaVida opens 21st branch in Virginia with Martinsville location Addiction treatment center SaVida Health just opened its 21st branch in Virginia with a Martinsville location at 1 E. Market St. Police: NC doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park Police have charged the father of her child — John Michael Powell, 35, of Newport News, Va. — with first-degree murder.