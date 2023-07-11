Related to this story
Hard-pressed to fully staff the new jail last year, the sheriff's office lowered the hiring age to 19. Effective immediately, it's back to 21,…
Martinsville police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday.
A Martinsville woman is in jail, accused of attempting to kill her husband and endangered her children in the process.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
A house fire has claimed the life of an Axton man and resulted in minor injuries to his son.