Jul 25, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 New crosswalks have been added on both sides of the alleyway. This is the crosswalk on Wall Street. Judge James McGarry talked about his friendship with Rob King. BILL WYATT PHOTOS, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN Related to this story Most Popular Stoneleigh estate allows peek into the history of Martinsville furniture industry The Stoneleigh Estate offers the unique opportunity for guests to be transported into Martinsville and Henry County’s past. Henry County Grand Jury hands down 130 indictments A charge of first-degree murder was among 130 indictments handed down by a Henry County Circuit Court Grand Jury against 55 people on Monday. One local nursing home gets five-star rating Of the 10 nursing homes within a 25 mile radius of Martinsville, the latest overall ratings show one with five stars (the highest rating) and … Martinsville officer involved in shooting A Ridgeway man is accused of fleeing police, stealing a truck and then using it to ram a police car. A Martinsville police officer fired shots… Bassett woman not guilty by reason of insanity Heather Lynn Nicole Hart, 27, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in charges filed after she was accused of shooting at four Henry Coun…