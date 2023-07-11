Jul 11, 2023 31 min ago 0 1 of 2 This Allosaurus cast that is housed in the Virginia Museum of Natural History year-ound will be on display for Dino Festival. SUBMITTED This Protoceratops model is located inside the special exhibit Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas which will be part of Dino Festival. SUBMITTED Related to this story Most Popular 4 Henry County deputies suspended after inmate injured at jail during intake Hard-pressed to fully staff the new jail last year, the sheriff's office lowered the hiring age to 19. Effective immediately, it's back to 21,… 20-year-old dies in Martinsville shooting Martinsville police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday. Police: Husband stabbed and three children endangered by wife during domestic disturbance A Martinsville woman is in jail, accused of attempting to kill her husband and endangered her children in the process. Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr… Fire claims life of Axton man A house fire has claimed the life of an Axton man and resulted in minor injuries to his son.