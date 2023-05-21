Greg Preston, executive director of Piedmont Community Services, said his agency was required to offer the state an explanation if a locality failed to fully fund its required local match.
BILL WYATT PHOTOS, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Martinsville-Henry County EDC President and CEO Mark Heath appeared at a budget work session on Wednesday at the invitation of Council. Heath had ceased providing public updates to Council when the City significantly reduced funding to his office several years ago.
Public defender Sandra Haley said anything City Council could give to her office above the budgeted amount would be appreciated.
