Two Henry County natives who left and returned have now opened a business to help serve community members while they go through what may be on…
Outdoor Track State Championships: Martinsville comes away with 7 all-state finishes; Other local results
The Martinsville outdoor track team had one state championship and seven all-state finishes, plus all local results from outdoor track states …
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
Martinsville police have been searching a house in the city after receiving a tip from Franklin County and obtaining search warrants. Two stol…
ROANOKE—Justin Sigmon, who was the second-highest-ranking officer in the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, has resigned after being charged in…