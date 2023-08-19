Brayden Garrison holds the trophy after winning the GPro Tour Chatmoss Classic on Thursday at Chatmoss Country Club.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Brayden Garrison hits a shot during Thursday's final round of the GPro Tour at Chatmoss Country Club. Garrison shot a 2-under 68 on Thursday to finish the tournament tied for the lead at -11. He won in a playoff.
