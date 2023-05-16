Related to this story
Most Popular
Will advance to Miss Virginia pageant in June
A single-vehicle crash on Rives Road has claimed the life of a Martinsville man.
A crash involving a Martinsville school bus injured a student and a passenger of a second vehicle on Wednesday morning.
More than 30 people attended a ceremony on a sunny Saturday morning at the Dick & Willie Trail just off of Spruce Street.
The Magna Vista softball team bested Patrick County on Tuesday, but the Cougars got the best of the Warriors on the baseball field.