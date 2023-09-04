Sep 4, 2023 20 min ago 0 1 of 2 Brooks Tatum Related to this story Most Popular Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr… 'Major economic development announcement' set in Henry County Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be in Henry County on Wednesday to attend a press conference where a major economic development announcement will be made. Church News for Martinsville and Henry & Patrick Counties: Sept. 2 Sale event Tabor: A troubled past Andrew Russell Tabor, 41, of Stuart, is in the Patrick County Jail, charged with stabbing his mother to death, but a glimpse into his past rev… Press Glass to expand in Henry County, add 335 new jobs Press Glass Inc. is doubling its workforce and making the largest single capital investment by a business in Henry County's history, Gov. Glen…