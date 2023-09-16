The Harvest Foundation presents two $25,000 PUP grants to the County of Henry and the City of Martinsville to create outdoor pickleball courts at several locations throughout the community. Pictured from left to right are former Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki, Dr. Sandy Strayer, program officer at The Harvest Foundation, Jim Adams, chairman of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, and Roger Adams, director of Henry County Parks and Recreation.