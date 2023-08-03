The leading methods of unnatural death in Virginia since 2007 have been motor vehicle collisions, gun-elated deaths, and fatal drug overdoses. In 2013, fatal drug overdose became the leading method of unnatural death in the Commonwealth.
VDH GRAPHICS
This map illustrates the rate of fatal methamphetamine overdoses by locality of overdose.
