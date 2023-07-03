Jul 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Frank Cole (left) and Natalie Hodge on the set of "Kelly's Corner," a series based on her family's convenience store in leatherwood. SUBMITTED PHOTOS Natalie Hodge before she was interviewed by nancy Redd for HuffPost live on her first book release tour. Natalie Hodge (left) and Hasan davis when they first met on Jan. 15, 2016, at Va Bespoke. Hasan davits (left) after his first flying lesson, which Natalie Hodge rode along for. Hasan Davis (from left) and Natalie Hodge were married on April 21 by family friend Jimmy McGarry at the Piedmont arts art Garden. Related to this story Most Popular YMCA to build new facility The Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA has announced plans to build a new $28 million facility in Martinsville. Fieldale man guilty of sex crimes A Henry County judge will sentence a Fieldale man in September for the object sexual penetration of the man’s 3-month-old daughter and possess… Fairy Stone State Park turns 87 years old Fairy Stone State Park is one of six parks in Virginia celebrating its 87th birthday this month. Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr… Police investigating discovery of body in Collinsville A body was discovered in the crawl space of a Collinsville home on Friday.