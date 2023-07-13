Related to this story
Martinsville police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday.
Hard-pressed to fully staff the new jail last year, the sheriff's office lowered the hiring age to 19. Effective immediately, it's back to 21,…
Hotel developer says the project is driven by demand for hotel rooms in Martinsville and changes the city has made along Commonwealth Boulevard.
Two people were shot during an altercation that occurred at a mobile home in Fieldale Monday afternoon.
A Martinsville woman is in jail, accused of attempting to kill her husband and endangered her children in the process.