Jun 11, 2023 23 min ago 0 1 of 2 Mural volunteers Briana Stacy (closest to camera), Kimberly Boyd and Lisa Watkins paint with Roanoke artist Jon Murrill who designed the mural. MONIQUE HOLLAND, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN Thomas Related to this story Most Popular From GED to Ph.D.: How a Henry County native became a scientist Henry County native Dylan Jones went from earning his GED to graduating with a Ph.D. and working for the Environmental Protection Agency. Patrick County baseball defeats Buckingham, heads to state finals With a win on Friday, for the first time in school history, the Patrick County High School baseball team will play for a state championship. Tip leads city police recover stolen cars Martinsville police have been searching a house in the city after receiving a tip from Franklin County and obtaining search warrants. Two stol… Patrick County baseball blonds ready for state semifinals The Patrick County baseball team will travel to Salem on Friday to play in the state semifinals. Here's a look at what Cougars coach Tal Swail… Stolen Mustangs in Martinsville tied to larger string of reported thefts Two people are in custody and a third is being sought in connection with the case.