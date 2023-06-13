Jun 13, 2023 20 min ago 0 1 of 3 Michelle Smith Johnson (from left), Sarah Wardle Jones and Erica Sipes perform classical music prior to the opening of the new Pollinator Trail at Piedmon Arts. BILL WYATT PHOTOS, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN People gather in the Art Garden at Piedmont Arts on Sunday to listen to classical music and celebrate the opening of the new Pollinator Trail. The first phase of the Pollinator Trail at Piedmont Arts is now complete. Related to this story Most Popular Patrick County baseball defeats Buckingham, heads to state finals With a win on Friday, for the first time in school history, the Patrick County High School baseball team will play for a state championship. From GED to Ph.D.: How a Henry County native became a scientist Henry County native Dylan Jones went from earning his GED to graduating with a Ph.D. and working for the Environmental Protection Agency. Tip leads city police recover stolen cars Martinsville police have been searching a house in the city after receiving a tip from Franklin County and obtaining search warrants. Two stol… History Made: Patrick County baseball team celebrates first state title in school history The Patrick County High School baseball team defeated Poquoson on Saturday for the first state title in school history. Patrick County baseball blonds ready for state semifinals The Patrick County baseball team will travel to Salem on Friday to play in the state semifinals. Here's a look at what Cougars coach Tal Swail…