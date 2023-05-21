May 21, 2023 18 min ago 0 1 of 2 Patrick County High School Class of 2023 at graduation. MONIQUE HOLLAND PHOTOS, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN The Class of 2023 walk to the state to receive their diplomas. Related to this story Most Popular Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr… Five Martinsville High School athletes commit to college programs Martinsville's Rayshawn Dickerson and Ronnie Jackson Jr. signed to play football at UVA Wise, Chavis Martin and Christian Jones committed to p… Museum construction underway Construction officially has begun on a new $2.8 million expansion in uptown Martinsville. $20K to Startup graduates Startup Martinsville-Henry County program graduates receive a total of $20,000 for their local small businesses at the Startup MHC Awards. Dyer family donates land: 200 acres will be a buffer for the Dick & Willie Trail More than 30 people attended a ceremony on a sunny Saturday morning at the Dick & Willie Trail just off of Spruce Street.