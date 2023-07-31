Related to this story
Most Popular
The assets and operations of the sports complex are being transferred to Henry County Parks and Recreation.
A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 56 certified indictments against 34 people on Monday.There were 74 direct indictments that…
A Martinsville man is in jail for allegedly trying to kill the mother of his child.
A Fieldale man was denied bond at a hearing in Henry County Circuit Court on Friday and his mother was chastised by the judge for calling her …
A charge of first-degree murder was among 130 indictments handed down by a Henry County Circuit Court Grand Jury against 55 people on Monday.