Autism Awareness Day event hosted by Michael Venable

Michael Venable will be holding an event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 2 called “Light It up Blue 4/2.” The event will be held on Autism Awareness Day at Jack Dalton Park, and the main goal is simple: bringing awareness to autism.

Venable and his family live in Martinsville and he works for the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development in the rent relief program.

Venable’s wife, Amber Venable, is a full time phlebotomist at the Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was his high school sweetheart in 2006 and the couple was married in May 2012. They have three children together: Kailyn, 11, Kylan, 7 and Kade, 3.

“A date my wife and I will never forget,” said Venable, is Sept. 12, 2016. On this day, he received the news from the Children’s Clinic in Roanoke that his oldest son, Kylan, was officially diagnosed with autism.

Since autism wasn’t a word that you often hear in Martinsville and because of the lack of history of autism in his family, Venable and his wife had to do research on the diagnosis, he said.

Venable and his wife were left wondering what they had done wrong, why this had happened to their son and what his son had ever done to deserve this diagnosis, said Venable. He added that it took him nearly a year to come to accept it. However, his wife had a different response.

“She started networking and researching what ways we could help him most,” said Venable. From her research, Kylan was able to start speech therapy at Chatterbox Speech and Language Therapy in Stuart, occupational therapy at Center for Pediatric Therapies in Martinsville and in-school therapy at Clearview Elementary School.

His reason for hosting this event, he said, was simply to bring awareness. Some people are “simply unaware” of what being autistic means and the symptoms. He wants to let people know the signs as much as possible because, when he is in public with his family, he sometimes notices people “looking at his son wondering what’s wrong with him,” he added.

That is why the main goal of his event is awareness, so that people can recognize the signs in other people and even in their own children if needed, Venable said.

“Light it up”

Venable often gets asked “what are the signs” in reference to his son’s autism and the purpose of this event is to let other parents receive that information from doctors, said Venable.

The event will be held in in Collinsville at the Jack Dalton Park and will feature door prizes, a bounce house, games, live entertainment and a time for parents to share their child’s autism story. There will doctors on-site to provide information to parents and also over 56 vendors and food trucks.

The doctors that will be in attendance are Dr. Lea Lineberry from Compassionate Care Pediatrics, ACME Therapies, Children’s First Pediatrics and PHS Autism Center.

Some of the vendors include: China Doll Shop, 1917 Frames, Shelby’s Sweets and Treats, Evolve, Drink2Shrink and Fati’s Treats. The food trucks include: Tammy’s Grill, El Teiaban and Ann’s Kitchen.