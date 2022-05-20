Banana Bread

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A total of 87 indictments were issued Monday by a Henry County Grand Jury: 48 certified indictments and 39 direct indictments.
After nine seasons as the boys basketball coach, Martinsville High School's Jeff Adkins will not be back with the team this upcoming winter, school officials confirmed to the Bulletin on Thursday.
The Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) held business awards for Startup Martinsville-Henry County graduates on Friday and awarded a total of $37,272.56 to 13 startup businesses.
The remaining indictments from a Martinsville Grand Jury that met on May 2 have been unsealed.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traff…
Nell Wheeler and Dean Cook move their company Metal Rain Tanks, LLC, a company that specializes in manufacturing stainless steel rain tanks, all the way from Houston, Texas to Martinsville.
The Henry County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request that may allow for the creation of a new RV park campground in the Ridgeway district at a public hearing meeting on Wednesday.
Martinsville High School seniors Jaylan Long and Bryson Stokes committed on Friday to play football at Hampden-Sydney College, joining the team for the 2022 season.
Make this a keepsake: This honor roll also is in the printed version of the Martinsville Bulletin.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.