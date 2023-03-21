A Charlotte, N.C.-based program which has been banned by the state of South Carolina under accusations of being a scam has been in Martinsville, panhandling at the Walmart intersection.

When being filmed by Charles Roark of Star News, a man with Miracle House of Hope Ministries knocked Roark's camera out of his hands, to the ground. Roark said Tuesday night that if the man can be identified, he will press charges.

Roark's Tuesday-afternoon filming began with a woman in a pink shirt holding flyers to car windows.

"That's how we support ourselves," she said. "We have five men's apartments, a large house for the women. We pretty much take in anybody who's in desperate need of help."

When Roark asked her "Did you know that the county created an ordinance where the people couldn't do that here?" she replied No. We go across the state of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia picking up lost souls."

She said she'd keep doing it, and he said he'd keep filming. She walked away, down the road median, then walked between lanes of traffic approaching various vehicles.

Then she walked to the shopping center parking lot toward a man in jeans, a blue shirt and a blue hat. "Who is he?" the man asked the woman. "I don't know," she replied. Roark introduced himself: "Charles Roark, Star News. How you doing, sir?"

"You who?" the man asked. "Did I give you permission to do anything?" As he spoke the last word, he reached for the camera and knocked it down.

Roark picks up the phone from the ground, then said, "I thought y'all were Christians."

The man and the woman walked toward a large grey SUV. When the woman stood by the passenger side door, he asked her, "Why you going there?" and motioned her back toward the road.

Later that night, Roark told the Bulletin he talked with the Henry County Sheriff's Office which said an investigator would go to speak with Roark Wednesday morning. If they can identify the man, Roark said, "I will press charges because the community does not need these bad actors."

Despite being banned from South Carolina since 2019, Miracle House of Hope Ministries has been panhandling in several South Carolina cities over the past two weeks, report various media outlets including WSOC, WSPA, CN2 News and the State of South Carolina.

Miracle House of Hope Ministries is a "North-Carolina based organization that purports to help homeless drug addicts," a Feb. 24, 2022, notice from the State of South Carolina states.

The notice quotes S.C. Secretary of State Mark Hammond: "Despite being banned from soliciting in South Carolina, Miracle House of Hope Ministries continues to send solicitors into our state to exploit our generosity."

House of Hope Ministries was banned from soliciting contributions in South Carolina in March 2019, the notice states. The organization failed to register as a charity and file annual financial reports as required under the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act, it states.

"In November 2019, the Administrative Law Court held Miracle House of Hope Ministries in contempt of court for repeatedly violating the injunction, and issued a bench warrant for the arrest of its chief executive officer, Bruce Little. Presently, Miracle House of Hope Ministries owes $12,000 in civil fines to the Secretary of State’s Office," the notice states.

"Because Miracle House of Hope Ministries refuses to file financial reports, it is unknown where the cash donations go or how they are used," the notice states.