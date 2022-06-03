Barbara Barker

Tags
Here are the most recent arrest reports as provided by the Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County sheriff's offices.
A new event venue and campground facility have been approved for Henry County.
The body of a Bassett man has been found in Reidsville.
A little more professional ethics and a little less drama would make this resident feel a bit more comfortable.
Mattalyn Alyssa Dawn Stephens, 14, has been listed as missing with the Martinsville Police Department since Feb. 17.
Here are the most recent arrest reports as provided by the Martinsville and Patrick County sheriff's offices.
Magna Vista’s class of 2022 has had to deal with countless tragedies, setbacks and days filled with adversity. But Friday’s graduation ceremon…
Over 70 Henry County law enforcement officers lined up in the Summerlin Meeting Room Tuesday in protest of their belief that the Board of Supe…
Community Storehouse is moving locations from Ridgeway to Martinsville at 128 E Church Street and is estimated to open on July 1.
April Henry County arrest reports: As well as the usual, there's threaten to bomb, install a tracking device, annoying ringing telephone to emergency personnel and illegal disposal of a dead body on public property.
