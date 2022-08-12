 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bassett golf

Coach - Mark Jones

20th year at Bassett

Varsity players:

- Camden Bryant – senior, fourth year varsity starter

- Tate Jones – sophomore, second year varsity starter

Junior Varsity players:

- Camden Henderson – freshman

– Josiah Cahill – freshman

- Ryder Hutcherson – freshman

- Hayden Robertson – sophomore

- Hunter Smith – junior

- Keaton Martin – 8th grade

- Isaac Rodgers – 8th grade

Schedule

Aug. 4 - PD Match No. 1 at Mecklenburg County (at Kinderton Country Club)

Aug. 9 - PD Match No. 2 at Tunstall (at Tuscarora Country Club)

Aug. 15 - PD Match No. 3 at Halifax County (at Greens Folly Golf Course)

Aug. 22 - PD Match No. 4 at G.W.-Danville (at Danville Country Club)

Aug. 25 - PD Match No. 5 at Martinsville (at Forest Park Country Club)

Aug. 29 - PD Match No. 6 at home (at Beaver Hills Golf Course)

Sept. 6 - PD Match No. 7 at Patrick County (at Olde Mill Country Club)

Sept. 8 - vs. Northside, Christiansburg (at Hanging Rock Golf Club)

Sept. 13 - PD Match No. 8 at Magna Vista (at Oak Hill Country Club)

Sept. 19 - Piedmont District championship (at Olde Mill Country Club)

