Bassett golf

Coach - Mark Jones
20th year at Bassett
Varsity players:
- Camden Bryant – senior, fourth year varsity starter
- Tate Jones – sophomore, second year varsity starter
Junior Varsity players:
- Camden Henderson – freshman
– Josiah Cahill – freshman
- Ryder Hutcherson – freshman
- Hayden Robertson – sophomore
- Hunter Smith – junior
- Keaton Martin – 8th grade
- Isaac Rodgers – 8th grade
Schedule
Aug. 4 - PD Match No. 1 at Mecklenburg County (at Kinderton Country Club)
Aug. 9 - PD Match No. 2 at Tunstall (at Tuscarora Country Club)
Aug. 15 - PD Match No. 3 at Halifax County (at Greens Folly Golf Course)
Aug. 22 - PD Match No. 4 at G.W.-Danville (at Danville Country Club)
Aug. 25 - PD Match No. 5 at Martinsville (at Forest Park Country Club)
Aug. 29 - PD Match No. 6 at home (at Beaver Hills Golf Course)
Sept. 6 - PD Match No. 7 at Patrick County (at Olde Mill Country Club)
Sept. 8 - vs. Northside, Christiansburg (at Hanging Rock Golf Club)
Sept. 13 - PD Match No. 8 at Magna Vista (at Oak Hill Country Club)
Sept. 19 - Piedmont District championship (at Olde Mill Country Club)