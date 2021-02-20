 Skip to main content
Bassett High School 2021 Football
Bassett High School 2021 Football Schedule

Saturday, February 27

Vs. Carroll County, 1 p.m.

Friday, March 5

At Halifax County, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 19

At G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23

Vs. Patrick County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Vs. Martinsville, 1 p.m.

Friday, April 2

At Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON

Bassett finished the season 6-5, reaching the playoffs for the first time in a decade. The Bengals fell to Magna Vista in the first round of the playoffs.

KEY RETURNERS

Brandon Johnson - Head Coach, 2019 Piedmont District Co-Coach of the Year

Will Belongia - Sr., 2019 Second Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-PD offensive lineman, committed to University of Charleston in the fall

Freddie Lopez - Jr., 2019 Second Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-PD kicker

Gabriel Divers - Jr., 2019 Second Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-PD defensive lineman

Ty Cline - 2019 First Team All-PD defensive all-purpose

Keshaun Valentine - Sr., Committed to Ferrum College in the fall

