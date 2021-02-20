Bassett High School 2021 Football Schedule
Saturday, February 27
Vs. Carroll County, 1 p.m.
Friday, March 5
At Halifax County, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 19
At G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23
Vs. Patrick County, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
Vs. Martinsville, 1 p.m.
Friday, April 2
At Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
LAST SEASON
Bassett finished the season 6-5, reaching the playoffs for the first time in a decade. The Bengals fell to Magna Vista in the first round of the playoffs.
KEY RETURNERS
Brandon Johnson - Head Coach, 2019 Piedmont District Co-Coach of the Year
Will Belongia - Sr., 2019 Second Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-PD offensive lineman, committed to University of Charleston in the fall
Freddie Lopez - Jr., 2019 Second Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-PD kicker