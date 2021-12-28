Bassett High School graduate Skyler Prillaman celebrates conference title with High Point women's soccer team

When Skyler Prillaman scored her final goal of the fall soccer season, she instinctively ran towards her team’s bench to celebrate.

Not only was it Prillaman’s biggest goal of the season, it was the biggest goal for anyone on the High Point University women’s soccer team scored this fall, and probably the biggest goal of Prillaman’s career.

The goal came in overtime of the Big South Conference championship game to give the Panthers a 2-1 win over Campbell University.

“One of my teammates just played me through and I was just trying to get the ball to the back post,” Prillaman said in a recent phone interview. “Just trying to get it across frame and it ended up going in and I was just super excited. I turned around and ran to my team. It wasn’t just me who scored. I did it for the team so it was just exciting that everyone worked together… It was just really a team effort and super, super exciting.”

It was the High Point’s first women’s soccer conference title since 2017.

“Just being able to hold up the trophy afterward and just take a lot of pictures, and just singing a lot of songs on the ride home, it was a lot of fun,” Prillaman added. “Just being together as a team was what it was all about.”

Prillaman, a 2018 graduate of Bassett High School, was named Big South Tournament MVP, and was second in the conference offensive player of the year voting. She was named First Team All-Big South Conference for the season, and was named to the conference’s all-academic team.

For her HPU career, she’s scored 17 goals and has 13 assists.

When asked if Prillaman could have thought she would see this level of success at the college soccer level, the confident but humble former Bengal said she always envisioned her hard work would eventually pay off.

“I knew going into High Point I wanted to have an impact on the program,” she said. “I wanted to win championships and I wanted to be a part of a team that would win championships. But I didn’t necessarily think that I would score a game-winner. That’s obviously every little girls’ dream is to go out there and just score a goal that ends a championship.”

That confidence in herself and her game has always been apparent to Prillaman’s coach, Brandi Fontaine, who has coached the former Bengal in club soccer since Prillaman was 12 years old. Fontaine is now in her third season as the head coach of the Panthers.

Fontaine called Prillaman a determined, tenacious athlete with a passion for the game, and she always puts her teammates first. Even at times when she has gone through slumps, her belief in herself has never wavered.

“She’s always had the confidence, never the cockiness or arrogance. She’s never been that player,” Fontaine said. “She’s never made it about herself. And I think if anything she’s carried that over from when she played at the club level and she’s finding a lot of success.”

Fontaine said in big moments, like overtime in the conference championship game, Prillaman is the type of player who needs to be on the field.

“I think the greatest thing about Skyler is she’s always right on the edge of something great happening,” she said. “She creates opportunities for herself. And in the last two years, it’s towards the end of the season when she’s really hitting her stride. She comes in playing well in the preseason, but towards the end of the season it’s almost like she gets her rhythm and she starts finding the back of the net.

“I just think she’s always a player when she’s on the field you always feel like she has a chance. There’s always a chance she’s going to create something great for us as a program, so in those moments you just can’t help but feel like she needs to be on the field. And I think she gives that hope to other teammates too. Just being creative and creating situations that allow her for opportunities to have big moments. And I think this year she hit the nail on the head. In our two biggest games she had big moments for the team and I think it was huge for her and the program.”

The NCAA allowed athletes to not lose a year of eligibility in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. After Prillaman received a medical redshirt in 2019, she was a listed as a redshirt junior this fall, but still has two years of eligibility left. She plans to play out both of those seasons as she works towards a double major in actuarial science and data analytics. In two years, she’ll also have her Masters Degree in Business Leadership and Communication.

Depending on how she feels in two years, Prillaman said she would love to try to play soccer internationally at the professional level for a year or so after leaving HPU. Even after her soccer days are over, she plans to stay in sports and work as a data analyst for a sports team.

Outside of soccer, Prillaman is involved with the math program at HPU, she helped start an FCA program at the school, and she is the club’s president.

“It’s important to her and I’m excited for her to be basically starting that over and kick-starting it there for the university,” Fontaine said of Prillaman’s work with FCA. “The opportunity to lead that is only going to make her a stronger leader on the field.”

The HPU women’s soccer team has gotten better and better each season since Prillaman arrived. Not only has the program grown, but the former Bengal has grown with it.

Her and her coach are now excited to see where the Panthers can go in her final two seasons.

“I would say I’ve grown a lot. I’ve grown in learning the striker position as well as the winger position and just varying the ways that I attack,” Prillaman said. “Just varying the ways that I play. And I would say my confidence has grown a lot through my time at High Point just as a soccer player overall. I would go into my coaches office and say, ‘Hey, what am I doing well and where do I need to improve?’ And they would give me constructive criticism and I’ll take it and I’ll apply it, and that’s something that they love to see is just being able to tell me things and me being able to apply and just get better.”

“I know that we have two more years left with her and I still think she has even more that she can accomplish,” Fontaine said. “And that’s saying a lot. My bar is pretty high for her, but I think she still hasn’t even peaked. You see players who peak and have those moments, I don’t think she’s even gotten to that point yet. I still think there’s still more ahead for her that’s exciting, and it’s just up to her to grab a hold of that and take advantage of it. So I’m excited to see what these next two years have in store.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.