Bassett volleyball defeats Magna Vista to win PD tournament title

In an extremely hard-fought game that went back and forth for four sets, it was the Bassett High School Bengals who came out on top over Magna Vista to win the Piedmont District volleyball tournament championship Wednesday at Bassett High School.

The Bengals won by scores of 27-25, 29-31, 25-23, 25-17.

Bassett defeated Magna Vista last week in the regular season finale to win the PD regular season championship and take the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Zoie Pace had a triple-double and Makayla Rumley had a double-double for the Bengals. Pace had 38 assists, 20 digs and 14 service points with two kills and two blocks. Rumley had 22 digs and 16 kills with three blocks and three service points.

Annie Laine had a team-high 27 kills for Bassett, and added nine digs, six service points, five blocks and two aces. Jenny Turner had 15 digs and Saylor Robertson had nine digs, three aces, and 14 service points.

Both Bassett (18-2) and Magna Vista (16-4) will wait for their seeding in the Region 3D tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week.