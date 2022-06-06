Beach Music Festival is this weekend

The 40th annual Hot Fun in the Summertime Beach Music festival will be held at Wayside Park in Stuart Thursday through Saturday.

Featured bands will be:

Thursday: .U.B.U. Band ($15 in advance and $20 at the gate). Gate opens at 4 p.m., and the music plays from 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Friday: .U.B.U. Band and The Pizazz Band ($20 in advance; $25 at gate). Gate opens at 4 p.m.; music plays from 5:50-10:30 p.m.

Saturday: Cat5 Band, Band of Oz, Jim Quick and Coastline, Too Much SyLviA, and Envision ($30 advance; $35 gate). The gate opens at noon, and music plays from 12:30 p.m. until late.

A three-day pass is $45 in advance and $55 at the gate. Parking is $5 per day; camping passes are available.

Camping allows one tent or RV per site. Restrooms and showers are available; there is handicap access. More than 200 electrical hook-ups are there, and food concessions will be sold. Pay in advance: $40 for one night or $100 for three nights. To camp, call Patty Hazelwood at 276-692-4149 or email her at hazelwoodtrucking@embarqmail.com.

Bringing pets is discouraged, but if they are there, they must be leashed at all times. No campfires are allowed. There is a pond, but fishing and swimming are not allowed.

Wayside Park is at 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart.

The host is SCR Productions Inc. (Rotary Club of Stuart).

Visit beachfestival.com for more information and to get tickets.