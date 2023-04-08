Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
More than 30 gunshots were reported fired Saturday morning on Rivermont Heights Road in Martinsville.
The life of a Martinsville woman was claimed in a car crash in Ridgeway on Friday morning.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
Severe weather hit Henry County around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon as hail, high winds, thunderstorms and rain arrived from the west.
A woman went unresponsive and a door was ripped off its hinge Saturday at a local funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.