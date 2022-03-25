BHS alumni wins $20,000 scholarship from Terry Crews

A $20,000 scholarship Bassett High School graduate Tahliyah Hodge received from movie star Terry Crews will help her further the acting career she started in Martinsville and Henry County.

Hodge received a $20,000 “Creative Courage” scholarship from bold.org, presented by the famous actor.

Hodge said she was born in Roanoke but moved to the Basset area at a young age. Her guardian is Cordia Al-Qahhar, her aunt is Thebra Shabazz of Bassett and she has five siblings: Tahsean Hodge, Tahrell Scales, Tristan Childs, Kaliyah Childs and Carter Childs.

She said her cousin Sabreen Staples, a well-known singer in the Middle East, is one of her role models.

It took some time for a couple of the older members of her family to come around to the idea of acting as a career, Hodge said, but the rest of her family have been largely supportive of her career goals.

She graduated from Basset High in 2021 and is pursuing a degree in musical theater at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.

At a young age, when Hodge was asked what she wanted to do when she grew up, she always said she wanted to be involved with acting or music. “It’s kind of a dream come true, I guess,” she said.

Hodge first got involved in acting in the eighth grade, when she was in the “Annie” production at her school. Since then she has performed at Basset High School’s productions of “Hairspray” and “Matilda” and at the Patrick & Henry Community College Patriot Players’ productions of “Charlie Brown,” “Frozen Jr.” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

She said that while she would have liked to participate in more productions in high school, the pandemic caused the cancellation of many school activities and put a stop to theater.

“Tahliyah was a remarkable student, and I am confident she is continuing that legacy up in NYC,” BHS theater director Justine Kline wrote by email. “She was always so eager to learn the craft of theatre and she let that passion fuel her work ethic. Tahliyah has the ability to draw you in as an audience member and provokes emotion in the audience through her acting skills.”

Crews, famous for his roles in “Brooklyn-99,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “White Chicks” and many more, as well as his athletic career with multiple National Football League teams, began his life in Flint, Michigan. The bold.org website says that his scholarship is designed to “create more opportunities for struggling artists chasing their dreams.”

“An art scholarship helped me afford college; it changed my life,” Crews stated in a press release. “The Terry Crews ‘Creative Courage’ Scholarship is my way of paying it forward, and I am so proud to award Tahliyah Hodge my $20,000 scholarship to help her pay for school. I’ve loved working with Bold.org to change the life of another artist chasing their dreams.”

Hodge said that she was looking around and applying to a variety of scholarships when she found the Terry Crews scholarship on bold.org.

To apply to the scholarship, applicants were to submit an original art piece in their artistic medium. For Hodge that was a video of her performing a monologue and a song, but the scholarship was open to any kind of art including painting, photography, drawing, music and sculpture.

Each applicant also had to write an essay, she said. The content was to be focused on the applicant’s vision and the life experiences that have molded it and their artistic dreams for the future, according to bold.org.

Hodge said she was contacted through emails and texts telling her that she was a finalist and set up a call. She said that she assumed at this point that she would have to complete more tasks to compete further with the other finalists.

When she got on the call, she said, it was just her, the person who set up the meeting and Terry Crews saying, “I am so excited to be talking to you today because I have some good news.”

When Crews asked Hodge how she felt getting the news, Hodge responded, “I’m so shocked, I did not know ... I’m excited,” as shown in the YouTube video of the announcement.

“Thank you for submitting and thank you for being talented,” said Crews in the video. He added, “This is not a freebie. You earned this ... and we at bold.org just are happy to help you become who you wanna be.”

Though the video is only about a minute long, Crews and Hodge talked for about 15 minutes, she said. He asked her about her acting experience and told her he understands that living in New York can be difficult because of the cost of living because he experienced it himself when he started acting.

