Big M, luncheon and Superintendent's breakfast at MCPS

The Big M Awards Ceremony was held Thursday evening in the Martinsville High School auditorium as recipients from the fifth to the 12th grade were recognized for maintaining a 3.7 grade-point average or above for the academic year.

There were 20 seniors who qualified for Big M trophies: William Tucker Lee Agee, Alfonso Lara Alvarado, Patrick Elton Ashby, Savannah Arlene Brown, Assir Manahya Byers, Dylan James Cochran, JaMere Eggleston-Smith, Lorianna Simone Elliott, Assyria Reana Flowers, Michael Caleb Gilbert, Ashton Blake Hairston, Lauren Elizabeth Hruza, Taiona Breasia Martin, Akayla Kiara Penn, Nytera Kelis Penn, Logan McLain Smith, Bryson Tyler Stokes, Sidney Tuyet Tran, Onyinye Jane Ugbomah-Otunuya and Michael Bayse Walker.

These seniors qualified based on academic achievements by obtaining a cumulative scholastic average of 3.7 or above and by being enrolled in three or more academic subjects, one of which had to be an honors course.

Albert Harris Elementary School fifth graders who received certificates were: Ayleen Louise Airington, Cameron Desmond Barbour, Emely Maria Amaya Turcios, Christopher Rolando Carpio Yanez, Fabian Devora Guerrero, Kaleb Jerome Floyd, Ny'Kura Keona Giggetts, Eyvonne Melvenna Hairston, Amelia Jean Humphrey, Zanaysia Niyetta Jones, Malaysia Kendall Lang, Jayren Marchorro-Macias, Zy'Jerryah Lanier Martin, London Shapae Preston, Jy'Mir Deonte Pritchett, Andrew Dustin Ramos Soto, America Ramos Tellez, Ja'nasiah Shabr'e Richardson, Skylar Robertson, Vanessa Sue Rose, Tiana Marshelle Smith, Dayanna Yoseline Torres-Jose, Ada Beatris Vasquez-Lemus, NyShawn Jyree Walton and Gavin Casey Wilson.

Patrick Henry Elementary fifth grade students that were awarded certificates were: Tyliric Naisiah Barbour, Bridgette Alise Brent, Olivia Grace Campbell, Rider Austin Cobb, Zoey Elise Hannans, Zackary Randall Harter, Emillio D'Vonta Martin, Amarriyah Harmoni Matthews, KaVaughn Michael Muse, Logan Tyler Osborne, Jeremiah Davant Porter, Lesley Ann Ratcliff, Samson Elijah Ray and Isabel Ann Troncoso-Price.

Martinsville Middle school sixth grade students that were awarded certificates were: David Alexi Argueta, Jaryus Trevon Brim, Abbigail Savannah Campbell, Brennan Chase Coleman, Vincent Joseph Correa, J'Kobe NySier Covington, Cordell Elijah Daniels, Hudson Logan Grant, Benjamin Jesse Haley, Jonathan Duane Hudson, McKenna Nicole Mahan, Kaden Alexander Paitsel, Zion Faith Perkins, Colby Bryson Robertson, Xavier Alonso Rodriguez, Erzart Shahini, Veronica Lorraine Smith, Symphany Chynah Necoal Talley, Zaina Talley, Viet Van Vo, Lilly Grace Wall, William Henry Wall, Paris Noel Waller and Noah Drew Wright.

Martinsville Middle school seventh grade students that were awarded certificates were: Jaden Alexander Ayoub, Kayra Shawn Carr, Sherman Chase Dillard, Fernanda Guadalupe Dominguez-Machuca, Angeliah Monae Eccles, Addison Paige Hickman, Carrie Lynn Hudson, Ky'Asia Lenay Keen, Mikayla Marie Mally, Julie Anna Nguyen, Tristan Anyvea Niblett, Ariyana ReNae Nowlin, Amyah Sheronne Richardson, Tyrese Lamar Smith, Keira Leighann Tatum and NaSir Antwaine Turner.

Martinsville Middle school eighth grade students that were awarded certificates were: Aubrey Blankenbaker, Treylan Jaquan Beamer, Sincere Nasia Cook, Victor Joseph Correa, Jamea Leshay Craghead, Marjorie Seleny Davis, Caesar Kamari Draper, Nataly Carolina Enriquez-Santiago, Chekiya Kailyn Galloway, Melody Jai'Ana Harris, Aerran Elysia Kellam Rilynne Addison Williams and Kaira Merci Womack.

Martinsville High school ninth grade students that were awarded certificates were: Anne Frances Agee, Christian Slade Brooks, Caleb William Burgess, Yadira Carrillo Tamayo, Gavin Lee Carter, Keara Lanette Carter, Ana Marie Compton, Sontrell Maciah Daniels, Kassidy Micahel Dodson, Xavier Patrick Dunham, Jamirah Desirae Farris, Ruby Jacqueline Flores, Ava Brooke Grant, Abigail Fae Haskew, Deniyah Shanice Hightower, Aidan Michael Hood, Isabella Juliann Hood, Ashley Marishka Lintag, Gavin Luke Luther, Alondra Machuca Tiznado, Monserrat Machuca Tiznado, Skyla Daniele Martin, Kennedy Noell McPerson, Rickyah Charlee Mitchell-Hairston, John Riley Nguyen, Mary Elizabeth Smith, Brooke Allison Turner, Isabella Haze Vega, Connor Lee Worthington and Noah Alexander Young.

Martinsville High school tenth grade students that were awarded certificates were: Ryan Connor DiMingo, Catalina Franco Franco, Paris Rose Fulp, Aleeyah Marie Galloway, Briana Garcia-Macias, Latrell Demarq Hairston, Gabriel Lucas Haley, Arlette Jaramillo Mata, Caleb Parke Joyce, LynAsshia Neveah King, Mallori Sherrill Lowe, Adam Idris Mounkaila, Martiniano Torres Orozco, Nayti Bhavesh Patel, Elijah Kenley Pickett, Cortay Jovon Price, John David Ratliff II, Kaylee Angel Rea, Mason Crenshaw Rorrer, Skyler Lee Spence, Christopher Bryant Talley, Tyra Makelle Valentine, Whitny Ashton Williams, Destiny Joney Witcher and Reagan Bailey Wright.

Martinsville High school eleventh grade students that were awarded certificates were: Eyad Abdelnaser Bayoumy, Marcaisa Jenee Becker, Demitri Keyvon Blackwell, Hayden Elise Calfee, James Demetrius Farris Jr., Nadia Jazmin Flores, Zane Mills Gardner, Matthew Gabriel Gilbert, NiJel Malik Gravely, Trenati Cherkara Hairston, Katherine Marie Hall, Lizbeth Jaramillo Mata, Chavis Isiaih Martin, Amanda Marie Mosser, Faith Elena Munoz, Hanh Tuyet Nguyen, Joseph Hunter Nguyen, RG Vinvent Olea, Ashlynn McKenzie Patten, Myia Shante Pettie and Deconna Nichelle Street.

Martinsville High school twelfth grade students that were awarded certificates were: James Tyler Garnes, Traven Eli Gilley, Diondre Tylik Hairston, Makyah DaShae Hairston, Omarion DeSean Hairston, Audrey Faith Hundley, Keyshawn Nasir Kirby, Marquias Tylik Lampkins, Denise Lara Diaz, Tamyah La'Tavia Leftwich and Caleb Alexander Sunkins.

