Billy Martin Racing's Mike Looney picks up a weekend win at South Boston Speedway

Camden Gullie and Chris Elliott rounded out the top five finishers in the 19-car field. Only five cars finished on the lead lap.

Looney, who finished eighth in the opening race with a damaged car, started on the pole for the second 75-lap race as the result of an inverted start among the top eight finishers of the opening race. Looney, driving for Stuart's Billy Martin Racing, survived a tough mid-race battle with Oakley, taking the lead from Oakley on lap 45 and pulling away at the end to finish 3.913 seconds ahead of Oakley and score his second South Boston Speedway victory of the season.

“It’s sweet redemption,” Looney noted of the win.

“The car got torn up on the first lap in the first race. I thought we were in trouble. The car took a pretty hard hit. Thankfully it was square in the driver’s side door and it took the hit pretty well and didn’t tear up the wheels or tires. After bad luck, we were trying to make any good luck we could.”

Danny Willis, Jr. competing in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division for the first time this season, finished third, improving upon a seventh-place finish in the opening race. Crews finished fourth and Gullie rounded out the top five finishers.