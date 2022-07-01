Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Henry County man is back in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges, but much of the time was suspended.
Recognition and resolutions were abundant at Tuesday’s board of supervisor’s meeting and so was the county administrator’s comments to critici…
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
This is Karen Jackson’s last week on the job.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except so…
Police say a Virginia toddler left in a vehicle for hours died and his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their home. Chesterfield County Police say the department received a call late Tuesday morning reporting that an 18-month-old boy may have been left in a vehicle for several hours. Police soon received information indicating the child’s father was at his home and was making suicidal statements. A news release says officers responding to the location found the child dead inside the house and the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the woods behind the home.
Members of the Daughter of the Revolution (DAR) chapters Colonel Abram Penn, Joseph Martin, Old Carolina Road, Colonel William Preston, Peaks …
By majority vote, City Council declined twice on Tuesday to have an outside attorney review the City Attorney’s employment contract and either…
A Bassett woman has been charged with four counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
A former Henry County Sheriff's Deputy has pleaded nolo contendere to an amended charge of disorderly conduct and given a suspended sentence o…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.