A Henry County family are mourning the loss of their grandson and nephew, 22-year-old skateboarder and social media influencer Josh Neuman, wh…
"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."
There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
"Historically, the Black community is essentially ignored by the Henry County Board of Supervisors," wrote Hodge-Muse. "The list of grievances is exhausting."
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. State police identified the deceased as 58-year-old Troy Allen Bain of Willis and said he died at the scene.
No one was injured, but a house on Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville was mostly destroyed by fire Thursday night.
Bassett High School graduate Connor Kinkema has already had a record-breaking career as a swimmer at Roanoke College. He'll look to finish his incredible career on the highest note this week at the ODAC championship.
House bill 173 easily passed a floor vote in the House of Delegates on Friday, bring closer the decision of reversion to the voters. But make no mistake: As is often the case, there was significant drama behind the scenes that appeared to have the desired effect among supporters of the bill on Friday.
A Virginia Tech student was among the people injured, according to university President Tim Sands.
