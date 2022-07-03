 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Ridge Duck Race

Unpurchased ducks awaiting the duck race at last year's fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club held at Smith River Fest 2021.

This year marks the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race which is a fundraiser for local businesses and community members.

The proceeds of the Duck Race benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge (BGCBR) to support their mission of enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

15,000 ducks will be launched into the Smith River at the Smith River Sports Complex around 3:45 on August 20. Prior to the launch, volunteers will place waterproof numbered tags on the bottom of every duck that feature a unique number to represent the person who purchased the duck.

Ducks can be purchased online at blueridgeduckrace.com, bgcbr.org or the BGCBR Facebook page; at adoption locations like the Henry County Administration Building and the Parish House; and at participating local events with a Duck Race tent. Those purchases will be entered into a database of all the ducks that were adopted.

Ducks can be purchased by groups of 1 duck for $5, 6 ducks for $25 and 25 ducks for $100.

The grand prize winner will receive $3,000, second place will receive $2,000 and third place will receive $1,000.

