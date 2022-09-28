Blues, Brews & Stews: Fall music, craft beer and more

The 5th annual Blues, Brews & Stews at Piedmont Arts will be an evening of live music, craft beer and Brunswick stew on Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.

The event will be located at The Gravely-Lester Art Garden located at 207 Starling Ave. in Martinsville.

Attendees will be able to eat stew by a fire pit while drinking beer and wine and listening to music from The Griffin Haley Band. The stew meal is included in the ticket price of $20 per person.

Griffin Haley is an Americana singer and songwriter who plays multiple instruments. He is from southwestern Virginia and has played along musicians from all walks of life.

Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating and to not bring any outside food or drinks. The event will still be held at Piedmont Arts in the case of rain.

Tickets are on sale now at PiedmontArts.org. The event is sponsored by Burton & Company and Diversified Trust.