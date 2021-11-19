Body found at scene of Preston fire

A body was recovered from the scene of a fire Friday morning in Horsepasture.

The mobile home at 911 Applewood Road, off Preston Road, was engulfed in flames. The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for identification, according to a press release.

The call reporting the fire to Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications came at 10:53 a.m.

Agencies that responded included the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company, Patrick-Henry Volunteer Fire Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety and Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.