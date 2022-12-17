Bonnie came to us as an owner surrender along with her siblings. She is the shyest of her group but... View on PetFinder
Bonnie
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile c…
A Henry County deputy crashed her vehicle at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Kings Mountain Road Sunday night, but appeared to be unhurt.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile c…
As her last act on City Council, Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles put forth a motion that carried, resulting in City Attorney Eric Monday’s contract…
Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has added Franklin County to her growing list of locations where she has been arrested.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
The firm that just completed Henry County’s audit has expressed concerns about several issues discovered in this year’s report.
Axton Solar has gained approval from Henry County for a 1,000 acre solar project that has been studied for more than two years.
A Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury handed down 32 indictments on Friday against 24 people.
The Christmas season may be in full swing, but this week in Henry County it’s the subject of solar farms that will take center stage.