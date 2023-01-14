Tags
Star Bullock and Barry Williams were dropped off in Martinsville Dec. 28 by a Danville company they went to for help getting housing. They are intent on making sure what happens to them does not keep happening to others.
A Fieldale man has been sentenced for his part in the death of Christina Draper, and a Fieldale woman is scheduled to have her trial on the ma…
Police Chief Rob Fincher: "They were brought here and told to fend for themselves basically, and that upsets us."
Pearson, Rawls and Mayor LC Jones voted to accept the resolution ending reversion, and incumbents Martin and Lawson voted against it.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases an…
Reversion is dead, utility rates are likely to rise and concerns over an increasing homeless population uptown were aired at a marathon City C…
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Property owners in Martinsville are learning this week their values have increased dramatically since the last reassessment, but that doesn't …
Apex Mills, a specialty supplier and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared towards industrial and technical applications, will invest $3.1 …
Martinsville's Ron Epperly and Keith Sanders, and Stuart's Scott Jensen, will work as clock operators for Monday's CFP National Championship game.
