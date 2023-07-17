A copy of the video, provided to the Bulletin, shows four people entering the front porch seating area and then a camera inside the shop shows the four pillaging around. One person has what appears to be a shirt pulled over his or her head. After rummaging around for less than a minute, two football helmets were removed from anchored mounts and the four left the shop and were shown walking away. "Bassett High School and Magna Vista High School both donated helmets to Livy's ice cream shop this summer as a thank you for supporting local high school sports. It's an honor to display helmets and other school memorabilia as we support our local schools and our talented athletes," Billings said in the statement. "The helmets were anchored into the wall and secured. Unfortunately, with a few hard pulls and determination the teenagers were able to steal a Bassett High School helmet and a Magna Vista High School helmet before walking away."