BREAKING NEWS: An entire generation of students to get free college through SEED Fund extension
A dogwood tree was planted during the Thursday morning ceremony announcing the $10.3 million expansion of the Harvest Foundation's SEED Fund, which provides free tuition at Patrick & Henry Community College for local students. With gold shovels ready to plant are (from left) P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood; Harvest Board Chair Bill Kirby; Harvest Executive Director Kate Keller; P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges; Carlisle School Headmaster Gracie Agnew; Martinsville schools Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley and Henry County schools superintendent Sandy Strayer.

 Holly Kozelsky

All area students, from kindergarten on up, will now get a free education at Patrick & Henry Community College.

That is thanks to a $10.3 million grant from the Harvest Foundation to extend the SEED Fund, which pays students' enrollment costs at P&HCC. The grant will unroll over a 13-year period. The news was announced at a ceremony this morning at the college.

It affects all students who in school now -- in kindergarten, elementary school, middle school and high school.

The SEED Fund was established at P&HCC in 2017 as a three-year pilot program. Since the inception of the program, the first two cohorts of SEED students are completing college at a rate that is double the national average for community college students.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

