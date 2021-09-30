BREAKING NEWS: An entire generation of students to get free college through SEED Fund extension

All area students, from kindergarten on up, will now get a free education at Patrick & Henry Community College.

That is thanks to a $10.3 million grant from the Harvest Foundation to extend the SEED Fund, which pays students' enrollment costs at P&HCC. The grant will unroll over a 13-year period. The news was announced at a ceremony this morning at the college.

It affects all students who in school now -- in kindergarten, elementary school, middle school and high school.

The SEED Fund was established at P&HCC in 2017 as a three-year pilot program. Since the inception of the program, the first two cohorts of SEED students are completing college at a rate that is double the national average for community college students.

