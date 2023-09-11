DODGERS: Mookie Betts (bone bruise) returned to the lineup and went 0 for 4 on Sunday. Betts missed two games after fouling a ball off his left foot on Thursday. ... Right-hander Gus Varland was placed on the IL.

RED SOX: James Paxton was placed on the 15-day IL with right knee inflammation. The left-hander picked up a $4 million option for this season and has a 4.50 ERA.

RAYS: Isaac Paredes didn't play Sunday, one day after taking a pitch off his right hand. Paredes has a team-leading 29 homers.

ATHLETICS: Oakland is one defeat away from consecutive 100-loss seasons for the first time since 1964-65.

