RETAIL SPENDING:Americans picked up spending by 0.4% in April compared with March, spending money online and dining out, buoyed by a solid job market and a retreat in prices for some things, according to a Commerce Department report issued Tuesday.

CYCLONE:Recovery efforts were underway Tuesday in Myanmar and Bangladesh after a powerful cyclone smashed into their coastlines, causing widespread destruction and at least 21 deaths, with hundreds of others believed missing.

CLEAN ENERGY:The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $11 billion investment Tuesday to help bring affordable clean energy to rural communities. Rural electric cooperatives, renewable energy companies and electric utilities will be able to apply for funding through two programs.

BABY FORMULA:Certain lots of Perrigo Co.'s Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula recalled in March over potential bacteria contamination were distributed to retailers across eight states after the recall began, according to a release published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week.

POLICE:A former suburban St. Louis police officer is accused of handcuffing a man so the officer's brother could beat him. County prosecutors this week charged James Sims with first-degree kidnapping, felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault. The brother, Robert Sims, was charged with third-degree assault.

ENVIRONMENT:The 27 European Union countries on Tuesday formally adopted new rules to help reduce their contribution to global deforestation. Companies trading palm oil, cattle, wood, coffee, cocoa, rubber and soy will need to verify that the goods they sell in the EU haven't led to deforestation and forest degradation anywhere in the world since 2021.