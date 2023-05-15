MINNEAPOLIS:The Minnesota Democratic Party will consider expelling anyone involved in a brawl that broke out over nominations for a Minneapolis City Council seat. At least two people were injured in Saturday's confrontation. The head of the state Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, Chair Ken Martin, said on Twitter that he plans to call an emergency meeting later this week to consider banning anyone involved in the assaults from the DFL Party, an affiliate of the national Democratic Party.

INDIANA SHOOTING:Police in central Indiana are investigating a shooting that left six people wounded. Police said in a statement the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Anderson, a city of about 29,000 people about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

UKRAINE WAR:The head of Russia's Wagner private army suggested Sunday that four Russian military aircraft that reportedly crashed Saturday in a region that borders Ukraine may have been shot down by Russia's own forces. Russian officials have not commented.

BANGLADESH:Thousands of people hunkered down Sunday in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from Cyclone Mocha, a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing roofs off buildings and killing at least three people. Mocha made landfall Sunday.

THAILAND ELECTION:Thailand's main opposition party took an early lead with half the votes counted from Sunday's general election, touted as a pivotal chance for change nine years after incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power in a 2014 coup. The Pheu Thai Party was leading with 23% of the 400 seats contested in the direct race for the House of Representatives, and a 21% share of the seats allocated in a separate nationwide ballot for the 100 members elected by proportional representation.

SERBIA:Authorities in Serbia on Sunday displayed stacks of guns and cartons of hand grenades from the thousands of weapons that they said people handed over since back-to-back mass shootings prompted the government to declare a one-month amnesty period for citizens to surrender unregistered weapons. Officials said residents had turned over about 13,500 items since the amnesty opened on May 8.