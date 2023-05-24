Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WHITE HOUSE: Police arrested a Missouri man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House on Monday night then exited the truck with a Nazi flag, the Secret Service said. He was identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri.

SHOOTING: U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of gunfire fatally shot Raymond Mattia on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico boundary last week after he abruptly threw something and raised his arm, the agency said Tuesday.

FIRE: Investigators in Guyana believe a fire that killed 19 victims, mostly girls, trapped in a school dormitory was deliberately set by a student who was upset that her mobile phone was confiscated, an official said Tuesday.

NATIVE CHILDREN: Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday signed legislation giving Native American families preference in fostering and adopting Native children involved with child protective services, a proactive move to protect such rights as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could undercut them nationally.

TYPHOON: President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration as an intensifying Super Typhoon Mawar approached Guam, where anyone not living in a concrete house was urged to seek safety elsewhere and emergency shelters began to fill ahead of what could be the most powerful storm to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in decades. The weather service said the storm could hit southern Guam around midday Wednesday.

MIDEAST: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government prepared to pass a new budget Tuesday — a step that could bring some stability to his coalition after a rocky start and clear the way for it to press ahead with its religious, pro-settlement agenda — ahead of a May 29 deadline.

— Associated Press