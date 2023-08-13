EXPLOSION: One person died and several people were unaccounted for after a house explosion Saturday morning destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others in the borough of Plum in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Allegheny County officials said three other people were injured, one critically. More than 20 firefighters were evaluated, many for heat exhaustion.

COUP: Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, held since he was deposed in a coup two weeks ago, received his first visit from his doctor Saturday morning. The doctor said Bazoum, 63, his wife and his son are doing well, presidential adviser Abdourahamane Insar told dpa on Saturday.

EDUCATION: Afghanistan's universities are ready to readmit female students, but the ruling Taliban's leader has the ultimate say on when or if that might happen, an education official said Saturday. The Taliban barred women from campuses last December, triggering global outrage. Girls were banned from school beyond sixth grade after the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

CONGO: A militia group armed with guns and machetes killed at least 10 people in intercommunal violence in southwestern Congo, local authorities said Saturday.

MIGRANTS: An overloaded boat carrying migrants capsized before dawn Saturday in the English Channel, killing at least six people and leaving more than 50 others to be rescued, according to French authorities.

SOUTH KOREA: Anxious about Japan's impending release of treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, hundreds of South Koreans marched in their capital on Saturday to protest the plans.