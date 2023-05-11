ISRAEL: Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Wednesday. Israel pressed ahead with airstrikes that so far killed 21 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians, as an Egypt-brokered cease-fire appeared to falter.

NUCLEAR PLANT: Russia intends to relocate about 3,100 Ukrainian staff from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, Ukraine's atomic energy company claimed Wednesday.

PROTEST KILLING: Daniel Perry, 36, a U.S. Army sergeant, plans to appeal his 25-year prison sentence for fatally shooting an armed man during a Black Lives Matter protest in Texas, and will cooperate with the Republican governor's efforts to issue a pardon, his attorney said Wednesday after the sentencing.

CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: Senators introduced bills Wednesday that would require the National Archives to screen documents leaving the White House for classified materials and would require the U.S. intelligence community to develop an insider threat program and monitor user activity on classified networks for possible signs of a breach.

PAKISTAN UNREST: Pakistan's government called out the military Wednesday in areas roiled by deadly violence following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was held on new corruption charges that outraged his supporters.

SCHOOL SAFETY: Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday signed a law to place more resource officers in Tennessee schools, funnel additional money into security upgrades and require every school to submit annual safety plans to the state in response to a Nashville school shooting that killed six people in March.

