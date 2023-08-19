Student art gallery

From Oct. 3 to Oct. 21 Piedmont Arts Foster Gallery will display works from Albert Harris Elementary School and Patrick Henry Elementary School students.

The gallery is curated by the Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County and is part of Piedmont Arts’ community programming to encourage children to participate in arts while also giving the public the chance to experience the talent in this area.

Piedmont Arts and Charity League believe that the arts are a vital part of an excellent education, and both are pleased to take an active role in arts education in the community, a release states.

A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the museum. Piedmont Arts is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday at no charge.

Patriot Pantry

Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) has hosted Patriot Pantry, a food and hygiene shop for students, since 2016 supported solely on donations.

The Bassett Kiwanis Club was a recent donor, gifting the Pantry funds to purchase items for the start of the fall semester.

“We so appreciate donations for our amazing students. They come in and are just so glad to have these items available to them,” said College Success Program Specialist & SSDL Liaison Lisa Coffey, who has been busy stocking the newly relocated Pantry for the start of classes on August 21.

P&HCC students can shop at the Pantry for food and hygiene items as well as school supplies once per month based on a points allocation system. The Pantry, previously located in the Learning Resource Center, is in a new location inside of the Walker Fine Arts & Student Center.

When they visit the Pantry in its new location, they will find a wide variety of non-perishable food items including grab-and-go meals, pop-top canned food items and traditionally popular protein bars and shakes.

In the 2022-23 school year, the Pantry was visited by 108 students in the fall and 91 students in the spring.

Staff hopes to encourage even more students to make use of the Pantry when they’re on campus this academic year, a release states.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Pantry or in making a donation can contact Seberina Tatum or Lisa Coffey at 276-638-8777.

Ale On The Rail

The Bassett Train Station will host Ale On The Rail, a one-day showcase of craft beers from breweries that can’t be bought in a regular grocery store.

The craft beer festival will take place from 12 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Bassett Train Station, 3536 Fairystone Park Hwy. It offers over 38 unique beer samples for attendees to taste; music by Chuck Mountain Road, The Andy Burnette Trio and The League of Ordinary Gentlemen; and food truck vendors.

For more information or to buy tickets visit aleontherailfestival.com. Designated driver tickets are available at a discounted price.

Pavilion

Piedmont Arts broke ground on construction of a new pavilion on Aug. 11 which is part of the Growth + Restoration Campaign and will provide expanded space for bigger events.

“The Growth + Restoration Campaign is integral to the continued success of Piedmont Arts,” Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said. “With these vital funds, many projects that allow us to better serve the community have been completed. The new pavilion is the next step in creating a functional and inviting space for guests.”

It is scheduled to be completed in the winter of 2023.

Additional Growth + Restoration Campaign projects include renovations to the building and grounds, equipping the galleries with state-of-the-art lighting and climate control systems, and reducing the museum’s carbon footprint.

Visit PiedmontArts.org for more information on the Growth + Restoration Campaign.